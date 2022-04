Fort Myers, Florida – Day one of the Geico High School Basketball Nationals is in the books. On3 was sitting baseline, and here are the standouts. Perhaps there was no more physically dominant player in the field than Jarace Walker. The Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy forward showcased strength, balance, footwork, and vision en route to a 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and five blocks performance in the win over La Porte (IN) La Lumiere. Walker, who has signed with Houston, is one of the better iso players in the country. He can face up his man and attack with counters, change of pace, and touch. What stood out in this game was his passing. The reads and deliveries he was making in the open floor were impressive. Walker and IMG will face Montverde (FL) Academy in the semifinals.

