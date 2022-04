Friday, 22 teams came to the Minot State Dome to compete in the CNDC Indoor meet. For the boy’s 55-meter dash Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore would finish in first place overall with a time of 6.55. And on the girl’s side of the 55-meter dash, New Rockford’s Kelsie Belquist would finish in first place overall with […]

MINOT, ND ・ 30 MINUTES AGO