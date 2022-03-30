ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Roundup: Senate Passes Abortion Bill to Governor, Panel Backs Insurer Fee, Bill Honoring Slain Officer Amended

By Hannah Gaskill
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

The Maryland Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would expand who can perform abortions in the state and provide $3.5 million in financial support to clinically train health care professionals to offer reproductive services.

The Abortion Care Access Act, sponsored by Del. Ariana B. Kelly (D-Montgomery), passed on a vote of 28-15 — one vote shy of a veto-proof majority and is expected to be presented to the governor this week. (A Senate crossfile of the bill passed with a veto-proof majority Thursday, when more senators were present in the chamber.)

The early passage of the bill means lawmakers may have time to override a potential veto before the end of the 90-day legislative session on April 11.

The bill was passed after days of deliberation and final efforts by Senate Republicans to add amendments.

Much of Tuesday’s debate revolved around patient mental health.

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-Lower Shore) offered two amendments that would have required providers to connect patients with mental health services after abortion care has been rendered.

Sen. Delores G. Kelley (D-Baltimore County), the senate sponsor of the bill, opposed the amendments and said there was nothing about the bill that would require anyone to consider undergoing mental health treatment.

“In fact, it’s actually insulting,” Kelley said, saying the proposal implied that people who need health care are unable to make that decision for themselves.

In addition to expanding the types of medical professionals who would be allowed to perform abortion services in Maryland, the bill would also make the state’s existing abortion care coverage under Medicaid permanent, and require private health insurance plans — with exceptions for those with religious or legal exemption — to cover abortion care without cost-sharing or deductibles.

Finance Committee backs health insurance fee

The Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to extend a tax on health insurance companies that has been credited with stabilizing Maryland’s individual health insurance market.

The measure, House Bill 413 , would keep the 1% tax on insurance providers in place for another five years. The money raised, an estimated $135 million per year, would go into a fund that that insurers can tap when individuals require expensive care.

The vote was 7-3, with Democrats voting for the bill and Republicans voting against it.

Enrollment in the individual market grew following passage of the Affordable Care Act, but plummeted after consumers were hit with hefty premium increases in back-to-back years. The drop led to fears that the individual market could end up with too few healthy people to be solvent.

Sen. Pamela Beidle (D-Anne Arundel) told her colleagues on the finance panel that Maryland must extend the tax this year to avoid the loss of federal matching funds. “If we want stability in the reinsurance fund, we need to do this, and we need to do it this year,” she said. “Next year is too late.”

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) supports the extension. The measure passed the House of Delegates along party lines, 97-40, earlier this month.

Bill named for slain Baltimore officer amended

In a rare move, the Maryland Senate approved an amendment on the chamber floor Tuesday that dramatically changed the scope of a bill named in honor of slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley.

As passed by the Judicial Proceedings Committee, The Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act , sponsored by Sen. Robert G. Cassilly (R-Harford), would have made people ineligible for parole if they were convicted of conspiring to, attempting to or committing the murder of a police officer because of their profession.

Carter’s amendment turned the bill into a scholarship program for Holley’s four children, providing state funding for them to go to any two- or four-year institution either in- or out-of-state.

In explaining her concern about the bill’s original intent, Carter said Holley was “absolutely heroic” but the legislation was “bad policy, philosophically,” and “very awkwardly drafted.”

She pointed to a measure in the bill that would allow someone to face a life without parole sentence if the defendant “suspects” the target of a homicide is a police officer. Carter said there is no other place in Maryland’s criminal code that uses that term when deciding the intent behind a crime.

Carter also said that the bill as originally drafted would have made police officers “elite” among other people and professions.

“Any murder is heinous, no matter who the victim, but I don’t think the right policy for Maryland is to create standalone offense for a person based on their profession,” she said.

Cassilly said the state is facing a staffing “crisis” among law enforcement.

“[The bill] sends a strong message that the state stands behind you, stands behind your loved ones, it stands behind their families,” he said. “…The conduct this bill prohibits is actually intolerable in a humane society in a just society, in a society that wants to flourish as ours does.”

Carter’s amendment passed on a vote of 26-16 and the bill received preliminary approval. If given final approval by the Senate, the bill faces a long road to passage before the end of the legislative session, including a hurdle that late-arriving bills in the House must pass before going to a hearing.

In an interview after the floor session, Carter said that the original bill would have also made second-degree murder, domestic assault and conspiracy to commit murder convictions ineligible for parole, and could coerce innocent people into taking plea deals for crimes they didn’t commit.

“I don’t believe in life without parole,” Carter said. “I believe in judicial discretion and I would challenge anyone to look at where there’s a first-degree murder of a police officer and the person has not been sentenced to life without parole.”

The post Roundup: Senate Passes Abortion Bill to Governor, Panel Backs Insurer Fee, Bill Honoring Slain Officer Amended appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 1

Related
KTAR.com

Arizona Legislature passes 15-week abortion ban, sends bill to governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. The House voted on party lines to outlaw...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Bill Protecting Abortion Rights Passes Colorado Senate, Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) — The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed the Colorado State Senate and is now on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature. HB22-1279 saw a lot of support and opposition, leading to nearly 24 hours of debate, before a final state House vote earlier this month. The bill gives every pregnant person a right to choose to continue their pregnancy or have an abortion. It also states that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of Colorado. With the governor’s expected signature, Colorado will join 15 states and Washington D.C. in protecting...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
The Independent

Senator Marsha Blackburn mocked after misquoting Constitution while attacking abortion rights

US Senator Marsha Blackburn spent her time during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown railing against abortions, but she failed to show even a basic understanding of American history when she later tweeted about the issue.During Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing, Ms Blackburn attacked the judge’s alleged record on abortion, going so far as to call landmark Supreme Court case Roe v Wade “one of the most brazen acts of judicial activism” in US history.Ms Blackburn then took to Twitter on Wednesday to continue lashing out at abortion, but managed to mix up her founding historical American...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Senate Republicans#The Maryland Senate
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Houston Chronicle

What Texas riot defendant Guy Reffitt said about Ted Cruz as he approached the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON - The Texas man who federal prosecutors call the “tip of the mob’s spear” in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was recorded on video that day saying that he wanted to drag politicians out of the building - including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who was inside working to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
TEXAS STATE
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court, she said Wednesday, becoming the first Republican to pledge her support for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Collins, of Maine, said in a statement Jackson had “sterling” academic and professional credentials. […] The post Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
477
Followers
332
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy