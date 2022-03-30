Special Weather Statement issued for Elk, Greenwood, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive into areas where blowing dust restricts visibility. Target Area: Armstrong; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wheeler, southeastern Armstrong, southern Lipscomb, eastern Gray, Collingsworth, eastern Roberts, Hemphill, Donley and southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 645 PM CDT At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Wolf Creek Park to 3 miles west of Lelia Lake to Mackenzie Reservoir. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Lefors, Howardwick, Higgins, Hedley, Dodson, Wolf Creek Park, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Lake Marvin and Dozier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
