Cards rally, early deficit too much to overcome

Newton senior Ryan Nook, left, and sophomore Caleb Mattes (19) battle Marshalltown's Theeramanus Kyaeplae during the Cardinals' season-opening 4-3 loss to the Bobcats on Monday. (Photo by Noah Rohlfing/Marshalltown Times-Republican)

MARSHALLTOWN — A slow start in its season-opening match forced Newton boys head soccer coach Zach Jensen to make a complete change in formation.

The Cardinals trailed 4-1 at halftime but an adjustment at intermission helped Newton get back into the match.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Cardinals as Marshalltown downed Newton 4-3 at home.

“We made a complete adjustment and had them confused,” Jensen said. “We dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to win the game.”

Newton senior Hunter Kennedy had two assists in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to Marshalltown on Monday. (Photo by Noah Rohlfing/Marshalltown Times-Republican)

The Bobcats (1-0) opened the scoring 2 minutes into the match and led 2-0 after 10 minutes of play. Both goals were scored by Marshalltown’s best attacker Richard Toe, who registered a hat trick in the first half.

Before Toe’s hat trick, Newton’s Derek Beiner put the Cardinals on the board about halfway through the first 40 minutes. Marshalltown led 4-1 at intermission.

Two minutes into the second half, Cody Klein trimmed Newton’s deficit to 4-2 and then scored again later to make it 4-3.

“We knew (Richard Toe) was their best player,” Jensen said. “The first half turned into a track race. We talked about it at halftime and decided to change our formation. We put four guys up top and that worked well for us. I’m extremely proud of the guys for staying with it and getting back into the game.”

Newton (0-1) hadt multiple chances in the final 15 minutes to score the equalizer, but came up short in all of their opportunities.

Klein appeared to score the game-tying goal in the 75th minute, but it was called off after Klein was whistled for a hand ball.

“The ref said it hit off his thigh and hit him in the hand,” Jensen said. “That would have tied it, but I couldn’t see it enough live to know if it was a good call.”

Caleb Lawson had seven saves for Newton. Hunter Kennedy registered a pair of assists.

The Cardinals took 28 shots and scored three goals off their 15 shots on goal.

Newton faces Nevada at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in Nevada.

The Cardinals play at home for the first time this season when they host their annual tournament on Saturday. Newton plays Central Iowa United at 9 a.m. and then faces Benton at 1:30 p.m.

Central Iowa United faces Ottumwa at noon. Ottumwa and Benton square off at 10:30 a.m.