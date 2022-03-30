ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Cards rally, early deficit too much to overcome

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDpXC_0eth2xex00
Newton senior Ryan Nook, left, and sophomore Caleb Mattes (19) battle Marshalltown's Theeramanus Kyaeplae during the Cardinals' season-opening 4-3 loss to the Bobcats on Monday. (Photo by Noah Rohlfing/Marshalltown Times-Republican)

MARSHALLTOWN — A slow start in its season-opening match forced Newton boys head soccer coach Zach Jensen to make a complete change in formation.

The Cardinals trailed 4-1 at halftime but an adjustment at intermission helped Newton get back into the match.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Cardinals as Marshalltown downed Newton 4-3 at home.

“We made a complete adjustment and had them confused,” Jensen said. “We dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to win the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGJ2a_0eth2xex00
Newton senior Hunter Kennedy had two assists in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to Marshalltown on Monday. (Photo by Noah Rohlfing/Marshalltown Times-Republican)

The Bobcats (1-0) opened the scoring 2 minutes into the match and led 2-0 after 10 minutes of play. Both goals were scored by Marshalltown’s best attacker Richard Toe, who registered a hat trick in the first half.

Before Toe’s hat trick, Newton’s Derek Beiner put the Cardinals on the board about halfway through the first 40 minutes. Marshalltown led 4-1 at intermission.

Two minutes into the second half, Cody Klein trimmed Newton’s deficit to 4-2 and then scored again later to make it 4-3.

“We knew (Richard Toe) was their best player,” Jensen said. “The first half turned into a track race. We talked about it at halftime and decided to change our formation. We put four guys up top and that worked well for us. I’m extremely proud of the guys for staying with it and getting back into the game.”

Newton (0-1) hadt multiple chances in the final 15 minutes to score the equalizer, but came up short in all of their opportunities.

Klein appeared to score the game-tying goal in the 75th minute, but it was called off after Klein was whistled for a hand ball.

“The ref said it hit off his thigh and hit him in the hand,” Jensen said. “That would have tied it, but I couldn’t see it enough live to know if it was a good call.”

Caleb Lawson had seven saves for Newton. Hunter Kennedy registered a pair of assists.

The Cardinals took 28 shots and scored three goals off their 15 shots on goal.

Newton faces Nevada at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in Nevada.

The Cardinals play at home for the first time this season when they host their annual tournament on Saturday. Newton plays Central Iowa United at 9 a.m. and then faces Benton at 1:30 p.m.

Central Iowa United faces Ottumwa at noon. Ottumwa and Benton square off at 10:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News

537

Followers

56

Posts

48K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Newton Daily News

PCM soccer starts with easy win over Sigourney-Keota

MONROE — Tyler Kuecker scored four goals and PCM’s soccer team started its season with a 6-0 victory over Sigourney-Keota on Tuesday. Carson VandeLune and Caden Bouwkamp scored the other goals and Justin Johnston handed out a pair of assists. PCM (1-0) plays Pella Christian at 5:30 p.m....
MONROE, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton’s Kennedy selects Wartburg soccer

Hunter Kennedy’s future in soccer came down to his high school coach’s program and their arch rivals. For Kennedy, the rivals were a better fit. Newton head boys soccer coach Zach Jensen is a Central College alum and currently an assistant coach with the Dutch men’s soccer program.
NEWTON, IA
Chronicle

Seven-Run Second Inning Propels Tigers Past Vikings

Mossyrock Pitching — Comer 2 IP, 3 K, 4 ER, 6 H; Highlights — West 2-2; K. Kolb 1-2, 1 R; E. Kolb 1-3 Napavine Pitching —Demarest 4 IP, 5 K, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 H; Highlights — Demarest 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Chapman 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
MOSSYROCK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
City
Benton, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
City
Ottumwa, IA
Newton, IA
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Adams 2-run home run lifts Peru State over Evangel

PERU - Evangel jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game one of the doubleheader, scratching a run across off Peru State starter Sebastian Rodriguez. But sophomore Devin Adams got the lead right back for the Bobcats in the second, depositing a...
PERU, NE
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits to play for WNIT title at home

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bobcats#Newton 4 3
WHIO Dayton

UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat the Cardinals 72-59 in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCLA’s Jake Brooks pitches a gem to keep the Oregon bats quiet

To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better. The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser. With the loss, Oregon dropped to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cornell's Late Surge Pushes Big Red Past Bearcats

Binghamton's Softball Team hosted Cornell for what was originally intended as a doubleheader Wednesday at the Bearcats Sports Complex. In Game 1 Cornell overcame a 5-run deficit to win it 11-8. Chloe Morgan went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Bearcats while Makayla Alvarez went 2 for 2 with a walk and 3 runs scored. Shelby Carvalho belted a 3-run homerun. Allison L'Amoreaux pitched 5 innings, striking out 6 batters and allowing 5 earned runs.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Chronicle

Gilreath’s Double Pushes Riverhawks Past Pirates

Toledo Pitching — Schultz 7.0 IP, 14 K, 0 BB, 0 ER Highlights — Gould 2 RBI, 2B; Gilreath 2 RBI, 2B. Adna Pitching — Percival 5.0 IP, 12 K, 4 BB, 2 ER; A. Guerrero 2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 0 ER Highlights — Muller 2 RBI; Schuber 1-3, 3B.
TOLEDO, WA
On Target News

Wildcats Sweep Marshall County, Lady Cats Fall to Blackman

Tullahoma baseball edged Marshall County 4-3 Tuesday night in Lewisburg to complete a sweep of the Tigers in the first district series of the season. The Wildcats again struck first taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. They expanded their lead with 3 runs in the top of the fifth only to see Marshall County rally to put 3 on the board in the bottom of the frame. However, Tullahoma held the Tigers off the board over the final two innings to hold on for the one run victory.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
537
Followers
56
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy