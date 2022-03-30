Central Iowa United girls fall in season opener

Central Iowa United and Baxter senior Lilie Vansice, center, looks for space during a match last season. CIU's girls opened the 2022 campaign with a 9-0 road loss to Van Meter. (Photo by Andrea Berg)

VAN METER — Taylor Cox made 13 saves in her varsity debut for Central Iowa United’s girls soccer team on Monday.

But Van Meter was too much to handle in the season opener as the Bulldogs downed CIU 9-0 at home.

Eden Moore scored seven goals for the Bulldogs, while Grace Garrison added one goal and four assists.

“Van Meter is very solid side,” Central Iowa United head girls soccer coach Sadie Jones said. “We struggled marking them in the midfield and will have to do better on that.”

Van Meter led 3-0 at halftime.

Central Iowa United registered just three shots on goal. Those were taken by Reese Johnson, Izzy Hill and Grace Tollefson.

“Our focus before our next game is first touches, passing with a purpose and talking,” Jones said.

Next up for Central Iowa United is a road game against Marshalltown at 7:30 p.m. at Leonard Cole Field in Marshalltown.