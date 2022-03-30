ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Central Iowa United girls fall in season opener

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NH8nj_0eth2rMb00
Central Iowa United and Baxter senior Lilie Vansice, center, looks for space during a match last season. CIU's girls opened the 2022 campaign with a 9-0 road loss to Van Meter. (Photo by Andrea Berg)

VAN METER — Taylor Cox made 13 saves in her varsity debut for Central Iowa United’s girls soccer team on Monday.

But Van Meter was too much to handle in the season opener as the Bulldogs downed CIU 9-0 at home.

Eden Moore scored seven goals for the Bulldogs, while Grace Garrison added one goal and four assists.

“Van Meter is very solid side,” Central Iowa United head girls soccer coach Sadie Jones said. “We struggled marking them in the midfield and will have to do better on that.”

Van Meter led 3-0 at halftime.

Central Iowa United registered just three shots on goal. Those were taken by Reese Johnson, Izzy Hill and Grace Tollefson.

“Our focus before our next game is first touches, passing with a purpose and talking,” Jones said.

Next up for Central Iowa United is a road game against Marshalltown at 7:30 p.m. at Leonard Cole Field in Marshalltown.

WDIO-TV

Deer River's Morrison named to Minnesota All-Star Basketball game

Deer River senior Ty Morrison has been named to the Minnesota High School All-Star Basketball game. Selections were made from nominations provided by coaches. This season the guard led the Warriors averaging 20.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, helping them to a 23-7 record and Section 7A championship appearance. He finished his high school career the program's all-time leading scorer.
DEER RIVER, MN
