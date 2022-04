SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s no secret Sacramento is one of the least affordable cities to live in the country, but developers want to change that reality. A groundbreaking held Tuesday morning for affordable housing on 44th Street won’t be confined to just a few homes. Instead, developers believe they’re pushing the envelope. “At Habitat for Humanity, we have a saying that it takes a community to build a community,” said Leah Miller, president and CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. Renderings show what the Cornerstone Development will look like once completed on a seven-plus acre lot in an unincorporated area. Habitat for...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO