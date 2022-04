NEW YORK -- There were gatherings across the nation Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Atlanta.All of the victims were of Asian descent. It compelled more people here in New York City to join the movement to fight back and end the violence and murder.Desperate calls to stop Asian hate intensified after, on March 16, 2021, a gunman opened fire at three separate spas in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six Asian women."He was so deliberate in his desire to kill Asian women that he drove 27 miles between the spas to ensure he would...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO