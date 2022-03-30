Cherryland Electric’s Cherryland Cares Provides Grants to Three Local Non-Profits

Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s initiative, Cherryland Cares, has approved grants for three local non-profits. The $16,000 grant will be distributed to the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Traverse City and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Northwest Food Coalition.

The Communications and Marketing Specialist of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Courtney Doyle, says the grant was completely funded by Cherryland members.

“The way Cherryland Cares works is funding comes from when members choose to round their change up to the nearest dollar. What that change, that 15 cents here and that 40 cents there, that all adds up over time. Then we’re able to make these grants on their behalf,” Doyle explains.

Non-profits are selected every quarter by Cherryland Cares. The non-profits that were selected for this year plan to use the money to help people who use their service.

The Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association will use the funding to help families with tuition assistance. The Northwest Food Coalition plans to use the grant to pay for food expenses. The National Alliance on Mental Illness plans to use the funding to implement mental health programming in schools to help students, staff and parents.

“Our entire goal is to make sure that the membership is taking of and we can do the best for our community,” Doyle says.

While Cherryland Cares makes all decisions on what non-profits will get the grants, Doyle says all the non-profits were selected with the community in mind. Five Cherryland Customers make up the Cherryland Cares Board. The customers apart of the board help them decide what groups need the most help in their area.

“When they decided the [non-profits], they just felt like those are needs that can be broadly met with this funding and help a lot of people,” Doyle states.

If non-profits would like to apply, they can fill out an application. Applicants will have to provide how much money they are requesting and what they’ll use it for. The board then reviews all the

applications and take things into consideration. Cherryland Cares says they try to prioritize putting the money towards where it’s going to help the most people.

“The end goal is: We all live and work and raise our families in these communities. Being able to take these small donations here and there and build them up into something bigger and to invest in our own community. It’s kind of a win-win. Why wouldn’t you want to improve the place that you call home already,” Doyle points out.

Cherryland Electric customers that want to sign up can go to their smart hub account or click here. They can also call Cherryland at (231)486-9200. More information for non-profits interested in applying can also be found at the link.

The deadline to apply for their second-quarter grants is June 17th.