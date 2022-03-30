ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Cherryland Electric’s Cherryland Cares Provides Grants to Three Local Non-Profits

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s initiative, Cherryland Cares, has approved grants for three local non-profits. The $16,000 grant will be distributed to the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Traverse City and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Northwest Food Coalition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgfZN_0eth11sn00

The Communications and Marketing Specialist of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Courtney Doyle, says the grant was completely funded by Cherryland members.

“The way Cherryland Cares works is funding comes from when members choose to round their change up to the nearest dollar. What that change, that 15 cents here and that 40 cents there, that all adds up over time. Then we’re able to make these grants on their behalf,” Doyle explains.

Non-profits are selected every quarter by Cherryland Cares. The non-profits that were selected for this year plan to use the money to help people who use their service.

The Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association will use the funding to help families with tuition assistance. The Northwest Food Coalition plans to use the grant to pay for food expenses. The National Alliance on Mental Illness plans to use the funding to implement mental health programming in schools to help students, staff and parents.

“Our entire goal is to make sure that the membership is taking of and we can do the best for our community,” Doyle says.

While Cherryland Cares makes all decisions on what non-profits will get the grants, Doyle says all the non-profits were selected with the community in mind. Five Cherryland Customers make up the Cherryland Cares Board. The customers apart of the board help them decide what groups need the most help in their area.

“When they decided the [non-profits], they just felt like those are needs that can be broadly met with this funding and help a lot of people,” Doyle states.

If non-profits would like to apply, they can fill out an application. Applicants will have to provide how much money they are requesting and what they’ll use it for. The board then reviews all the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxsLW_0eth11sn00

applications and take things into consideration. Cherryland Cares says they try to prioritize putting the money towards where it’s going to help the most people.

“The end goal is: We all live and work and raise our families in these communities. Being able to take these small donations here and there and build them up into something bigger and to invest in our own community. It’s kind of a win-win. Why wouldn’t you want to improve the place that you call home already,” Doyle points out.

Cherryland Electric customers that want to sign up can go to their smart hub account or click here. They can also call Cherryland at (231)486-9200. More information for non-profits interested in applying can also be found at the link.

The deadline to apply for their second-quarter grants is June 17th.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Skills USA students make donations to local non-profit

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three students at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center donated several boxes of clothing to the Trehab Community Action Agency, a non-profit in Montrose, on Wednesday. The students, like Elk Lake Jr. Sr. High School’s Sydney Baker, are part of Skills USA and wanted to help their community […]
MONTROSE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Traverse City, MI
Business
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Business
Daily Local News

Penn Medicine physician joins local non-profit organization as medical director

WEST CHESTER — Community Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM), a community-based health organization providing free, high-quality healthcare to uninsured working people in the Chester County region, appointed Janet Jacapraro, M.D. as its new Medical Director, beginning January 2022. Dr. Jacapraro, a board-certified Internist, was most recently a primary care physician at Penn Medicine Exton. Dr. Jacapraro succeeds longtime medical director Dr. Mary Wirshup, who retired in 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
SuncoastPost

Impact100 SRQ Raises a Record-Shattering $663,000 for Local Non-Profit Organizations

Impact100 SRQ revealed that they had raised a record-breaking $663,00 in collective donations, which will fund six transformational grants of $110,500 each to be awarded to local non-profits this giving year. These women changemakers have an inclusive culture and a unified mission to realize and impact unmet community needs. I had the pleasure of speaking with several women from Impact100 SRQ to understand the personal motivation of giving through their lens.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Mental Health#Charity#Cherryland Electric
FingerLakes1.com

Local non-profit calling for community partners

Home Start Hope is looking to expand their community partnerships and serve more women in Rochester. Community partners play a key role in referring women who are ready to transition from shelters or community living to independent housing. Throughout the year, Home Start Hope is looking to connect with more organizations who believe in their goals and mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
WMDT.com

Local non-profit celebrates National Nutrition Month, emphasis on healthy choices

DELAWARE – The Food Bank of Delaware is making sure communities across the first state know the importance of healthy eating, as March marks National Nutrition Month. All month long, the non-profit is hosting many virtual workshops and classes with a focus on nutrition. This year’s theme is “A World of Flavors”, with a focus on eating a variety of foods from various food groups. The education targets preschoolers all the way up to seniors, and nutrition educators say its best to start early and emphasize the importance of healthy choices.
DELAWARE STATE
9&10 News

Robinson Industries Inc. On Fire

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.):. Robinson Industries has released a statement after their building caught on fire Thursday morning. “Most of you have heard by now that there was a major fire with extensive loss at Robinson Industries early this morning. Thankfully no one was injured,” stated Robinson Industries in a post to Facebook. “We want all of our customers and employees and community members to know that we are definitely still in business. We also want to express our deepest gratitude to our employees and first responders who went above and beyond to control the fire and get everyone to safety. We are already meeting to first make sure that our customers needs are met and secondly to begin to rebuild. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WLFI.com

Tree Lafayette is this month's Non-Profit of the Month

This month's non-profit in the "Non-Profit of the Month" is Tree Lafayette! Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or rights-of-way (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, Indiana and educates about and promotes trees.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Watauga Democrat

Mount Lawn Cemetery to have new ownership under locally started non-profit

BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is awaiting approval from the NC Cemetery Commission to have official ownership over Boone’s perpetual care cemetery, Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is in the process of establishing a trust in order for their contract...
BOONE, NC
9&10 News

Career Technical Education Millage Up for Renewal in the Charlevoix-Emmet County School District

The Charlevoix-Emmet county school district is asking for the public’s support as their Career Technical Education Millage is up for renewal. The millage has been successfully passed for the intermediate school district every four years since 1996. This program prepares kindergarten through 12th grade students for the work force and college after their education is complete with the district.
EDUCATION
9&10 News

J&S Hamburg Exceed Donation Goal for Project Feed the Kids

J&S Hamburg in Traverse City received a big donation Thursday. J&S Hamburg started Project Feed the Kids two years ago. This project was to help those in need by providing children with lunches so families don’t worry about food. In the two years that this project has been around, they have served around 85,000 meals.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy