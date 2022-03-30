ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kreider scores 45th goal, Rangers hold off Penguins 3-2

By WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A33k6_0eth0O8S00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider scored less than five minutes apart in the second period, and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.

Chris Kreider added his 45th goal in the third as the Rangers topped Pittsburgh for the second time in five days.

Igor Shesterskin made 22 saves, including a stop on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the final seconds.

Sidney Crosby scored his 25th goal and Brian Boyle got his ninth for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry made 23 saves but fell to 6-2 in his last eight starts, with both losses coming to New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Zucker in Penguins Locker Room Postgame, GMs Like LTIR

It really doesn’t mean anything, but it could mean a lot. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was in the locker room following the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t appear he was on crutches, but the team-released video only showed him leaning against the wall. Head coach Mike Sullivan loved the Penguins’ effort. Elliotte Friedman emptied his notebook from the GM meetings, and the Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Frank Vatrano
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Penguins#Ap#The New York Rangers#Nexstar Media Inc
NHL

Zucker Expected to be Game-Time Decision on Road Trip

He skated on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. After missing 30 straight games and 37 of the last 38 following surgery to repair a core muscle injury, all signs point to Jason Zucker returning to the lineup in the near future. Mike Sullivan said he expects the forward to be a game-time decision on their two-game road trip to Minnesota and Colorado.
NHL
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy