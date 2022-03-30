ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HESPERIA: Deputies shoot, kill suspect after domestic-violence call

By Gabriel Espinoza
Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies shot and killed a suspect after receiving a domestic-violence call on Tuesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were first called at about 11:26 a.m. March 29, 2022, to a home in the...

Comments

Chris Sanders
2d ago

Domestic calls are actually very dangerous & unpredictable. My Grandson is a Deputy for San Bernardino & I'm so happy none of them were hurt. If people don't want to get hurt or killed, they need to start obeying the commands of these brave officers. Also, if you don't want any interactions with the police, I suggest you obey the law! Laws are there for a reason, whether you agree with them or not.

Dom inick Alcantara
2d ago

All uniformed officers of the law should be equipped with body cameras while on duty, especially these types of situations.

