Missouri State

Wild weather hits Platte County and Leavenworth with tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Kansas and Missouri

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TORNADO warnings have been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri and residents are encouraged to seek shelter during the wild weather.

Caldwell and Dekalb counties in Missouri are under a tornado watch until 10.00 pm local time Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7ise_0etgywfi00
Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri Credit: @Paulynh08/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0Zfq_0etgywfi00
Radar shows the trajectory of the storms Credit: @NWSTopeka/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bih6t_0etgywfi00
Intense rain can be seen in photos and videos shared by residents Credit: Twitter

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued as a result of the intense storms.

"These are for potential brief, mainly small tornadoes on the leading of this line. No tornadoes reported at this time. We are watching the south end of the line as well," according to Jeff Penner, a Meteorologist at KSHB.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Osage City, Carbondale, and Overbrook, Kansas through 10.15pm local time.

These areas could see winds of more than 55 miles per hour, along with the possibility of penny-sized hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NZLc_0etgywfi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BWsC_0etgywfi00

Residents in these areas are encouraged to seek shelter.

In addition, a flash flood warning has been issued for Osage City, Carbondale, and Burlingame, Kansas until 1am local time.

The National Weather Service urges residents in these areas to seek higher ground.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the Kansas and Missouri areas through midnight.

Overnight, there remains a chance of heavy winds, small hail, and even a brief tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding may also be an issue depending on how the storms track throughout the region.

Intense thunder and lightning can be heard and seen in video footage shared to Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wdBZ_0etgywfi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzOUe_0etgywfi00

Various first responders can be seen rushing toward the storm.

Storms are expected to weaken overnight.

The US Sun
The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
