Sprinkler system puts out fire at hotel on Madison’s far east side

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic fire sprinkler system put out a fire at a hotel on Madison’s far east side Monday morning, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Microtel Inn and Suites in the 2100 block of East Springs Drive.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found people evacuating the building but did not see any smoke. Once they made their way to a room on the second floor of the hotel, firefighters found heavy smoke but no fire, the release said.

Officials said a light in the empty room malfunctioned, sending burning material onto a couch below the light and starting the fire. The flames caused roughly $2,600 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

