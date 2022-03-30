ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sprinkler system puts out fire at hotel on Madison’s far east side

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9Y1U_0etgxwhv00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic fire sprinkler system put out a fire at a hotel on Madison’s far east side Monday morning, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Microtel Inn and Suites in the 2100 block of East Springs Drive.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found people evacuating the building but did not see any smoke. Once they made their way to a room on the second floor of the hotel, firefighters found heavy smoke but no fire, the release said.

Officials said a light in the empty room malfunctioned, sending burning material onto a couch below the light and starting the fire. The flames caused roughly $2,600 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Channel3000.com | News 3 Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deputies find 70+ shell casings, damaged vehicles while responding to shots fired calls in Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Deputies are investigating after finding more than 70 shell casings and several damaged vehicles in the Town of Madison over the weekend, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Perry Street around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. When...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler System#East Side#Far East#Accident#Channel 3000
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

18-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash that caused Beltline backups appears in court

MADISON, Wis. — One of the six teens taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday evening made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Avion Howard, 18, faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, online court records show. The court...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-43 construction: Expansion project to claim 10 homes

GLENDALE, Wis. - The Interstate 43 expansion project promises motorists a better drive, but not everyone is happy about it. Four homes have been torn down thus far as part of the project. Six more are set to be razed by July. With an access road also set to move, some homeowners who used to have neighbors will now have a busy street next door.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two deputies allegedly attacked by Dane County Jail resident

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were attacked Tuesday by a resident of the Dane County Jail, officials said Wednesday. Timothy Thomas, 32, from Portland, Ore. was being held in jail by the U.S. Marshal Service pending federal charges. Deputies were conducting a routine wellness check in his cellblock when he allegedly grew upset and attacked them. Sheriff’s officials claimed he was not provoked.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy