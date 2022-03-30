Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: First multi-point game of 2021-22

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
Friday night marked a special night for the Buffalo Sabres and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, as the team honored his 51-year career with the franchise by raising a banner in his name to the rafters. Read more here:
OKLAHOMA CITY — Killian Hayes scored a career-high 26 points and Frank Jackson also had 26 to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 110-101 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NBA standings. In the second night of a...
When Joel Embiid checked out of the game in the third quarter Tuesday night between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, his team led 82-72 with 3:37 remaining in the period. It was mostly a back-and-forth game all night, but the Sixers got out to a double-digit lead and were in prime position to secure the win.
Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
