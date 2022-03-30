ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Will miss time

Mrazek (groin) is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Bruins...

Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT RECAP -- COLORADO @ CALGARY

Oh boy, this matchup was as advertised. I know this opinion probably relegates me into the minority, but so be it: I love low scoring hockey games. And this one was a goaltending masterclass. Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 of 30, and opposing netminder Darcy Kuemper stood on his head, stopping 44 of 45 Flames' shots.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Eliminates Flyers, Penguins Get Taste of Playoffs

The game was as crucial for the standings as for the psychological message. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are odds-on favorites to meet as the 2-3 seeds in Round One, and a game at PPG Paints Arena was about gaining home ice and letting the other team know who is better. Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a gem for the Minnesota Wild and eliminated the Philadelphia Flyers from playoff contention. And NHL GMs look like they may keep the “Kucherov” loophole for their own gain.
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the 3-2 shootout win in Buffalo last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate ahead of tonight's game. Stay tuned for the JetsTV Road Report and Five Storylines for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Sogaard ready for NHL debut

Sogaard will become just the 17th NHL player to hail from Denmark and just the second goaltender after Frederik Andersen. "This is what I've worked for my entire life," Sogaard said. The towering Sens netminder - he stands 6'7" - will join Mikkel Boedker and Peter Regin as the only...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Rangers Exposed Penguins Shortcomings, But…

The reverberations in the Pittsburgh Penguins team and fanbase were palpable. The Penguins lost for the second time in less than a week against their likely Round One opponent, the New York Rangers. While head coach Mike Sullivan was able to make a few alterations at Wednesday’s practice, many fans tripped over the dog running towards the keyboard to predict impending doom.
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
MLB

