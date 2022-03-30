Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Will miss time

The game was as crucial for the standings as for the psychological message. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are odds-on favorites to meet as the 2-3 seeds in Round One, and a game at PPG Paints Arena was about gaining home ice and letting the other team know who is better. Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a gem for the Minnesota Wild and eliminated the Philadelphia Flyers from playoff contention. And NHL GMs look like they may keep the “Kucherov” loophole for their own gain.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO