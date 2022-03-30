Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Widens scoring streak

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better," the manager said. "He's able to execute better, just in a much better place." In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold him back to follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. If that's the case he'll pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO