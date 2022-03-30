ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Widens scoring streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wideman scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers. Wideman opened the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wideman
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
KELOLAND

Jackrabbits to play for WNIT title at home

The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.
BROOKINGS, SD
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
Action News Jax

UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat the Cardinals 72-59 in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws four innings

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better," the manager said. "He's able to execute better, just in a much better place." In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold him back to follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. If that's the case he'll pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCLA’s Jake Brooks pitches a gem to keep the Oregon bats quiet

To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better. The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser. With the loss, Oregon dropped to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy