MLB

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes third start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in Tuesday's spring training start...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
CBS Boston

The Red Sox Are Sending Out A Major League Lineup On Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday. All of Boston’s big bats are in the lineup for Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves in Fort Myers, Florida. That includes Trevor Story, who will make his Red Sox debut on Wednesday. The second baseman is set to bat sixth, which may be a little higher than where he slots in for the majority of the regular season. But Cora sounded pretty excited to have a bat...
MLB
MassLive.com

Trevor Story likely to hit sixth in Boston Red Sox lineup with Rafael Devers in No. 2 hole against righties: ‘I’m loving Raffy hitting second,’ Alex Cora says

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Trevor Story hasn’t hit sixth since 2018, when he was bumped down in for a few games in a potent Rockies’ lineup that included D.J. LeMahieu, Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez. In his first year with the Red Sox, it seems like Story will likely see plenty of time in that spot in the lineup.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Spring Training bullpen competition is heating up

Three arms in the mix for the final in the Red Sox bullpen. We know how some of the Boston Red Sox bullpen will be aligned to start the season next week. Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock, and Jake Diekman are all vying for the closer role. Middle relief pitchers include Ryan Braiser, Matt Strahm, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez, Austin Davis, and Eduard Bazardo. It seems like there are one or two open spots left in the Sox bullpen up for grabs depending on how Manager Alex Cora sees his roster taking shape and three candidates are in the mix for them. They include Kutter Crawford, Hansel Robles, and Derek Holland.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers in Wednesday's win

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. The homer was just the second hit of the spring for Mullins, who has struggled a bit. There's little reason to be worried about the outfielder's production -- he's coming off of a 30-30 season that saw him add a .291/.360/.518 slash line while playing in 159 contests. His .322 BABIP was reasonable last year, and his 18.5 percent strikeout rate, coupled with an 8.9 percent walk rate, bode well for his sustainability in 2022. Mullins is expected to be the Orioles' everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws four innings

Hearn allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Thursday's spring training start against the Dodgers. Hearn had traffic on the bases in each inning but limited the damage. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the young lefty's maturity with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's able to deal with adversity much better," the manager said. "He's able to execute better, just in a much better place." In three Cactus League starts. Hearn has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 8.2 innings. With five spring training games remaining, there's one more potential start for Hearn, or the team could hold him back to follow Opening Day starter Jon Gray in the rotation. If that's the case he'll pitch Saturday, April 8, against the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Breaks spring slump

Shaw went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Twins. Shaw was 0-for-17 before coming off the bench for a fifth-inning single and eighth-inning double. The 31-year-old, who is a non-roster invitee, is the lone player in camp with extensive history at first base behind starter Bobby Dalbec. That appears to give him a decent chance to break camp on the MLB roster, but Shaw can opt out of his minor-league deal if not added to the 40-man roster by Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Derek Holland: Makes spring debut

Holland struck out two over two scoreless and hitless innings in Thursday's spring training game against the Twins. Holland was recently signed by the Red Sox and made his Grapefruit League debut. The 13-year veteran is attempting to hook on in Boston's bullpen but can opt out of his deal Saturday if not added to the 40-man roster. It's an uphill battle for Holland, as Boston already has a handful of lefties slated for relief roles.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB

