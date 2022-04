The 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, which means final projections are quickly approaching. Although the typical quarterback talent is not available, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to monitor in this year's draft. For example, eight teams do not have a first-round pick. In which order will the wide receivers be taken? In today's thought exercise, those topics as well as many others are explored.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO