Canadiens' Jake Evans: Day-to-day after late exit

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Evans (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers in the third period...

WBEN 930AM

Sabres, fans honor Rick Jeanneret on 'RJ Night'

Friday night marked a special night for the Buffalo Sabres and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, as the team honored his 51-year career with the franchise by raising a banner in his name to the rafters. Read more here:
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
