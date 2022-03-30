Canadiens' Jake Evans: Day-to-day after late exit

TAMPA — As a tribute paying homage to Tyler Johnson played on the Amalie Arena video board Friday night, head coach Jon Cooper fought off watery eyes behind the Lightning bench. Johnson, traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason for salary-cap relief, played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay’s...
Friday night marked a special night for the Buffalo Sabres and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, as the team honored his 51-year career with the franchise by raising a banner in his name to the rafters.
Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
