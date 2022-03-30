Canadiens' Jake Evans: Day-to-day after late exit

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO