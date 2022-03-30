ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Traffic calming comes not a moment too soon for one KC intersection

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWRXK_0etgvvT600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri residents will start seeing seven intersections get considerable upgrades with the goal of slowing vehicles down and making those spots safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to end traffic fatalities and crashes with serious injuries. It’s a heavy lift in a city where fatal and serious crashes have generally increased in the last few years.

Kansas City to show first look at how it plans to make busy streets safer

The city’s May 2020 Vision Zero resolution started the process to find places where the roads could be made safer.

That led to seven intersections being picked for improvements that will slow vehicles down, make it easier for drivers to see other cars, cyclists, and pedestrians, and reduce the distance pedestrians must travel to cross the street.

“We have to start somewhere,” said KCMO Registered Engineer Uday Manepalli about the less-than $1.5 million project that starts this summer.

The seven intersections that will see improvements are:

  • 9th and Broadway
  • 30th and Myrtle
  • 31st and Prospect
  • 31st and Troost
  • 82nd and Troost
  • Missouri and Troost
  • Van Brunt and Independence

“There cannot be another intersection in town that is more tragic than ours,” said Ollie Shields Jr., who lives near 30th and Myrtle.

He and his neighbors have a bunch of pictures showing what happens when people take the exit near their homes too fast. Pictures from over the years show cars hitting retaining walls, light poles, and cars parked in driveways. One video shows a car careening into front yards after hitting uneven pavement in the intersection.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get news updates sent to your inbox

“Cars will go off of there at 75, 80 [mph], it’s to a point that…everybody on the block knows that when you’re doing your lawn you never turn your back towards that intersection,” Shields said.

That’s why the city plans to bump out the curbs at 30th and Myrtle, while also narrowing the bottom of the exit ramp to force vehicles to slow down before going out of control in the intersection.

The hope is that by starting with only a few intersections, the relatively small price tag will have a large return on investment. Success could prove to residents that these improvements are worth it and to city leaders that more and bigger improvements would be worth the cost.

“Moving forward, these intersections might be safer and then there will be other intersections that will pop up to the top,” Manepalli said.

The installation could start as early as June. You can learn more about the project at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30 from noon to 1 p.m. by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Myrtle, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Traffic
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Calming#Traffic Accident#Kcmo Registered#Myrtle 31st#Prospect 31st
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy