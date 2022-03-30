Black Men in White Coats summit held at Union High School

TULSA, Okla. — Fifty students attended the first Black Men in White Coats summit at Grand Hall at Union High School.

Union Public Schools (UPS) held this summit in an effort to recruit more young minorities to choose to pursue a career in the medical field.

Oklahoma State University Medical Center (OSUMC) Emergency Medicine Resident Dr. Chris McNeil emphasized how important events like these are for young people.

“Kids can’t be what they can’t see,” Dr. McNeil told FOX23. “If they can se me, and I can be actively in front of them, there’s ways we can talk about medicine.”

He continued, “It’s bringing mentors directly into schools and being able to have those conversations with kids.”

Students heard from minority leaders who shared their experiences and some advice for the students.

A Union High School student Journey Jones told FOX23 the event was inspiring.

“It’s a fun program they have for us,” Jones said. “I learned a lot about other fields. I want to be an ultrasound technician, but I also learned that there’s more than one field [I would] like to be in.”

Union High School shared Jones’ sentiment about the event.

“It’s been pretty cool,” said student Braylon Dansi. “I really didn’t have an interest at first, but now I’m in here, I have an interest and medical can be fun.”

