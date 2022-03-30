Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Calhoun; Kershaw; Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Kershaw, Lee, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 337 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Sumter, Camden, McEntire Air Base, Shaw Air Base, Elgin, Eastover, Gadsden, Oakland, Horrel Hill, Congaree National Park, Poinsett State Park, Hopkins, Fort Jackson, Lugoff, Villages at Sandhill, Lake Carolina, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center and Wateree River Correctional Institution. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 78 and 104. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 16 DAYS AGO