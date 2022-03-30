ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

Police: 73-year-old West Islip man arrested for possession of child porn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1zgs_0etgtJIQ00

A West Islip man has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

Police say Nicholas Pedagno, 73, was posing as a younger person on at least eight different social media accounts across seven platforms.

Following a search of his iPad, detectives say his username included lisabutterfly2, love361569 and others.

Neighbors with children were stunned to hear of the accusations.

"I think it's terrible, it's not something you want on your block," says West Islip resident Mike Robertson. "My kids walk home from school down that road every day."

Laura Ahearn is an advocate for victims of childhood sexual abuse with the group Parents for Megan's Law.

She says predators often pose as children on social media to solicit naked pictures, which they then use to blackmail the victim

"After they send the first picture, they trap them into sending more by saying they're going to tell their friends or their parents, they'll put it on Facebook and exposure them," Ahearn says. "So a child gets caught in this."

Pedagno was issued a desk appearance ticket. He is charged with a felony and will be arraigned next month.

Detectives are asking anyone who thinks they could be a victim of Pedagno to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police make arrest in Asbury Park smash-and-grab burglaries

An Asbury Park man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing several businesses in town. Police say that Derek Charpentier, 23, smashed his way into the businesses and stole money. Some business owners tell News 12 that more than $1,000 in funds were stolen. Police say that surveillance video from one...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
BBC

West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated. Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month. He was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
City
West Islip, NY
BBC

Gwynedd: 13-year-old arrested after assaulting police officer

A 13-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. North Wales Police officers attended a medical emergency after a male was found with head injuries in Penygroes, Gwynedd, at 19:45 GMT on 22 March. As the officers administered first aid, they were approached by a large group of people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Pornography#Old West#Sex Abuse#The Computer Crimes Unit
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Syrian refugee, 19, who killed veteran, 86, with one punch after the pensioner shouted racist insults at him for smoking cannabis is sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter

A Syrian refugee who punched an 86-year-old veteran after being subjected to racist insults has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter. Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being hit by Mohammed Al Araaj during a row with the teenager and his friends outside his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Primary school’s shock as teacher is charged with murdering man found in garden

Primary school staff have spoken of their shock after one of their colleagues was charged with murdering a man found buried in a back garden.Eastfield Academy in Northampton said the death of Nicholas Billingham is an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community” after Fiona Beal was formally accused of his murder.Beal, a 48-year-old teacher, allegedly killed Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.In a statement, a school spokeswoman said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that one of our teaching staff has been charged with a very serious offence and is now remanded in custody.“We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed following attacks on two babies in Fife

A man with "ongoing anger management issues" who attacked two babies in Fife has been jailed for five years and 10 months. Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting a baby boy between 2014 and 2015 and a girl between March 2018 and January 2019. The boy was uninjured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy