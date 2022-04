FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center proudly presents “TRUTH TELLERS,” a documentary by Maine filmmaker Richard Kane on artist and activist Robert Shetterly who has painted 255 portraits of Americans, past and present, who had the moral courage to confront issues of social, environmental and economic justice. The screening will be at the Emery Performance Space on Thursday, March 24, at 7.p.m. It is free and open to the public. Masks are required at all University indoor spaces.

MAINE STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO