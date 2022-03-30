IRS finalizes frequently asked questions for payment by Indian tribal governments and Alaska native corporations to individuals

America and our economy have faced an unprecedented crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has caused upheaval and disrupted many standards. Yet despite all the changes, some of which may be with us even after the pandemic has eased, there are bedrock principles that remain and are vital to how our country functions. One of these is that the president can only act based on authority granted to him by Congress, consistent with the Constitution. President Biden’s mandate that employees of federal contractors must receive the COVID-19 vaccine goes beyond that authority.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO