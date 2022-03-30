ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New Grand Rapids deputy city manager: 'Grand Rapids is special'

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CxQa_0etgqz2D00

Kate Berens comes to West Michigan from the Seattle metropolitan area.

After three weeks on the job, Berens says her focus is on understanding more about the city by meeting with staff and commissioners.

Berens says her experience out in Washington is going to translate well here.

"So, Grand Rapids as a city and the commission is very supportive," Berens said.

Grand Rapids is throwing its support to Berens, a Michigan native from Midland.

She's coming back after working in Bellevue, Washington, for 20 years.

"At the time I was working for Bellevue, we faced many of the things that are happening in Grand Rapids. So, lots of really fast-paced growth, a lot of new jobs coming in, a lot of housing affordability challenges and a lot just housing availability in general."

According to the U.S. Census, Bellevue saw an almost 20% population bump from 2010 to 2020.

Grand Rapids is sitting at around a six-percent increase over the same time.

Still, Grand Rapids has around 46,000 more people than the Seattle suburb.

"At the core, there's that belief that Grand Rapids is special, and we just need to help other people understand how special it is and get people there to get people here," she said.

FOX 17 asked what she would like to get done in the next six months to a year. Her response was for us to follow up with her.

"You probably should check with me in about another month or so to have a better answer. Because, it would be a lot for me to step in and decide what I'd like to see happen without talking as much to the commissioners and the community about because really the job that I have is to help the community achieve what it's setting out to achieve," she added.

Berens is a University of Michigan law graduate. Her focus is on real estate and land-use law. She says her education and years of experience can help grow the city.

"We own economic incentives that we have our equity policies to really create inclusive economic development. And there's really interesting real estate transactions happening; there's really interesting conversations with the community happening and that's an area I really get excited about," Berens told FOX 17.

Berens succeeds Eric DeLong, who was in that position for 26 years.

Her starting salary is $178,000; it's the same as her predecessor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Frosty Boy in Grand Rapids opens for the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first day of Spring isn't until March 20, but that isn't stopping a Creston neighborhood favorite from serving their famous frozen treats. Frosty Boy officially opened for the season on Tuesday, March 15 with limited hours through the end of May. The popular ice...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
WLNS

Moving to Michigan? These are the best places to live, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) — As spring approaches, so does moving season in the United States. According to MovingLabor.com, 80% of moves occur between April and September. To help those looking to move to a new area, Niche this week released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. “The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — […]
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

A Look Back at Grand Rapids History — From A to Z

Let's take a fun and interesting look back at Grand Rapids history -- from A to Z!. Who were the movers and shakers that make Grand Rapids the city it is today?. A look back at what the city of Grand Rapids looked like sometime in the 1920s. The pictures come from a film called "Grand Rapids Gateway to the Playground of a Nation and the Furniture Capital of America". The film was used to get businesses and organizations to have their conventions in the city of Grand Rapids, MI.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Seattle Metropolitan Area#West Michigan#The U S Census
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids church gives away $500K in new merchandise to support neighbors

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ is a small church with a big heart that’s always looking to support residents in the Grand Rapids area. As a warm welcome vacation from the hurt and devastation the world is currently facing, church leaders tol MLive/The Grand Rapids Press they decided to pool its many sponsorships to giveaway $500,000 in new merchandise to residents for free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDIO-TV

CWD detected in a wild deer in Grand Rapids

Chronic wasting disease has been identified in a wild white-tailed deer found within the city of Grand Rapids. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this is the first time CWD has been detected in wild deer in this deer permit area. The DNR says it is updating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Women Are Buying Homes

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. By a variety of metrics, women’s economic power has increased significantly in recent decades. The labor force participation rate for women has increased dramatically in the postwar era: Only around 1 in 3 women were working or seeking work in the late 1940s, compared with 3 out of 5 women now. Educational attainment has also grown, as the percentage of working women with a four-year degree has grown nearly fourfold since 1970. And factors like these have also contributed to a growth in earnings for women. While women still only earn around 80% of what men do on average, the gender wage gap has grown smaller over time.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy