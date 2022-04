An Army soldier died during a “training incident” on Thursday at the National Training Center in California, officials said Saturday. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, was identified as the soldier who died, according to a news release from Fort Hood, Texas. His death is under investigation, the release stated. The cause of his death and the circumstances that led to it have not been released.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO