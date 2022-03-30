‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ trailer introduces Baby Scrat

Pixar’s Turning Red, a comedy about a young girl who one day suddenly transforms into a giant red panda, is somehow the most relatable Pixar film I’ve ever seen. Fantastical elements aside, the moment Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) discovers that she has become a large fluffy panda, there’s an awkwardness, uncomfortableness and weirdness that Pixar captures about what it’s like to be thirteen. I know I was still cute, innocent-looking at that age – but man, were my emotions big and red and confusing. Then, enter the voice of a mother trying to help relay a myriad of facts of life one doesn’t really want to deal with at that age. If I had seen this film before that time, I sincerely think that I may have felt less estranged by the milestone that is puberty.

