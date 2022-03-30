ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ trailer introduces Baby Scrat

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 29 (UPI) — Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series “Ice Age: Scrat Tales.”. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series of animated shorts Tuesday featuring the “Ice Age”...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Star Miss Wanda Drags Melody Holt

Miss Wanda doesn’t like that Melody Holt feels LAMH cast members use her for a storyline. Melody Holt has taken issue with her “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” costar LaTisha Scott‘s mother Miss Wanda. In the past, Wanda has been very vocal. And once Melody and LaTisha fell out, Wanda didn’t mince words on social media or in-person about Melody. And she was heated when Destiny Payton-Williams told LaTisha that Melody said she is her enemy. So Melody questioned why Destiny would discuss her with LaTisha.
TV SERIES
Floor8

Ms. Marvel: First trailer introduces Kamala Khan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to welcome a new superhero on June 8, exclusively on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Ghost Hunters' Alum Daryl Marston Reveals New Interactive Paranormal Series

Ghost Hunters alum Daryl Marston is taking his paranormal investigations to a whole new level on DEAD Live, a new pay-per-view experience via Paranormal Warehouse. Paranormal fans looking for adventure from the comfort of their homes can subscribe to a live paranormal experience at some of the most haunted locations in the country, becoming part of the investigation, seeing what the investigators see and interacting through a special chat feature.
TV SERIES

