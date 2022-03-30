New 911 dispatch process will reduce Mt. Juliet Fire Department response times

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Mt. Juliet Fire Department is eliminating a step in its 911 dispatch process, meaning if your house is on fire or you’re having a medical emergency, firefighters will be able to get to you faster.

Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department says right now all 911 calls made in Wilson County are sent to the county’s central dispatch, then they’re transferred to the city’s call center. That’s where Mt. Juliet dispatchers then alert police or fire.

The new system will eliminate the middle man, allowing county operators to dispatch city firefighters directly to scenes.

“They’re going to alert our fire department without any delay and our fire department can start going directly to that emergency scene,” Captain Chandler said. “It will save us about two to four minutes in response time and that is extreme, especially if you’re in a life-threatening emergency.”

The City of Mt. Juliet is also in the process of building a new fire station across from Green Hill High School.

It will be the city’s third fire station and a necessity for an ever-growing town.

Mt. Juliet spokesman Justin Beasley said the new station will add first responders to the city’s roster and also aid in faster response times.

“We felt like it was a great investment and a great time to really improve our fire services,” Beasley said. “We’re really improving a lot of things here in Mt. Juliet and that’s got to make the taxpayers and anyone that’s strolling through Mt. Juliet feel very grateful.”

The new 911 dispatch process is something city leaders have been working on for about a year. They expect the new system to be in place sometime this summer.

