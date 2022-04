Rory McIlroy’s latest update on Tiger Woods is only going to further excite golf fans and increase hopes of a Woods return at The Masters. McIlroy spent time with Woods recently and came away amazed at Woods’ progress as he recovers from a car accident in Feb. 2021. McIlroy confirmed that Woods is at least exploring the possibility of playing at The Masters next week, though added that the legendary golfer is being cautious as he sees what his body can take.

MAMARONECK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO