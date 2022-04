The momentum for Starbucks employees organizing shows no signs of stopping, after several stores in the Buffalo, NY area successfully voted to join Workers United this week. The now nationwide movement among employees of the cafe chain found success back where it all started; Workers at two locations in Buffalo NY became the first in the U.S. to successfully organize in December 2021, after decades of anti-union efforts from the coffee behemoth's executive leadership.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO