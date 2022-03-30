NYS Vietnam Veterans Day: ‘You are our nation’s treasure’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Porto (nee Meaghan), a native Staten Islander, passed away on March 25 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Richmond before settling down in Great Kills to raise her family. Barbara was cherished wife of Edward, mother of Matthew (Francesca), and Erica Porto. Barbara was employed by the NYC Board of Education as a para professional at the Hungerford School. When she retired, she enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She was devoted to her faith and was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. Her deep faith sustained her during her illness, as well as the incredible care and support she received from her family.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO