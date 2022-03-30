ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies following crash on Highway 285 in Park County

By Anissa Connell
 3 days ago
One person has died following a crash on Highway 285 near milepost 166 in Park County.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Aurora was pronounced dead on the scene.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. on March 29, Colorado State Patrol received multiple calls regarding a vehicle being driven recklessly that nearly crashed multiple times on Highway 285 in Park County.

A Trooper witnessed the vehicle crash while he was in the area looking for the vehicle.

The Trooper stopped and saw that the driver had been ejected during the crash and was lying on the ground, unresponsive.

Multiple off-duty firefighters stopped to administer CPR while the Trooper attempted to search for additional victims.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the driver died on scene.

The vehicle was later identified as a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Highway 285 between Highway 9 and Highway 24 was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
