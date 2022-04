On March 12, Nakeria Ashanti Robbins, 19, White Plains, was arrested and charged with theft by taking. According to reports, a Walmart employee alleged that Robbins, a Walmart employee, had taken $1,230 from Walmart between March 4 and March 12. Reports state that Walmart alleged Robbins would take money from a customer and then place the money in her pocket. Reports state that Robbins allegedly admitted to taking the money. While Robbins was being placed into the Morgan County Detention Center authorities allegedly found $1,152 in cash in her pockets. The currency was placed into evidence, reports state.

MADISON, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO