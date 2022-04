Galindo's Coffee Co. opened March 16 at 2330 FM 1488, Ste. 700-B, Conroe. The coffee shop is a sister company to Galindo’s Barbershop, which has a location in the storefront next to the coffee shop. Galindo's Coffee Co. sells a variety of coffee, espresso and tea drinks as well as breakfast food items, such as gluten-free pastries, muffins, breakfast tacos, protein bars and oatmeal. The coffee shop offers Galindo's Coffee Co. espresso and coffee beans for purchase. 936-267-3920. www.galindoscoffeeco.com.

