Clemson, SC

Clemson downs Winthrop 9-3

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Blake Wright and Tyler Corbitt both hit multiple-run home runs to lead Clemson to a 9-3 victory over Winthrop at The Winthrop Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won the home-and-home season series 2-0, improved to 17-7, while the Eagles dropped to 6-17. It marked Clemson’s first game at Winthrop since 1993.

The win was Head Coach Monte Lee’s 500th career victory in his 14th season as a head coach.

In the second inning, Wright belted an opposite-field, two-run homer, his third of the year, then Benjamin Blackwell lofted a sacrifice fly later in the frame. Dillon Morton blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 3-3.

Clemson responded with four runs in the fifth inning, capped by Corbitt’s three-run homer, his fourth of the year, then added a run in the sixth inning on Cooper Ingle’s grounder. Max Wagner’s two-out single in the eighth inning added another run.

Tiger reliever Ty Olenchuk (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Eagle reliever Nate Butcher (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers return home to face No. 22 NC State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

