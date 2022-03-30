The Oak Ridge Boys to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys are described as one of country's truly legendary acts with country-pop hits including, Elvira , Thank God for Kids , American Made , and Fancy Free .

The country group has earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards within the last 50 years.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets range from $32 to $42. Each ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advanced.

