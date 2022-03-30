ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Oak Ridge Boys to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122cDX_0etglX7g00

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys are described as one of country's truly legendary acts with country-pop hits including, Elvira , Thank God for Kids , American Made , and Fancy Free .

The country group has earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards within the last 50 years.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets range from $32 to $42. Each ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advanced.

For more information and for tickets, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow TMJ4 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS 58

REALTORS Home & Garden Show kicks off at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The 96th annual REALTORS Home & Garden Show kicked off Friday, March 25 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. It's the nation's longest-running show of its kind. New this year is the two-story, 1,800 square-foot booth by Step Beyond Green to Healthy. The exhibit focuses on air...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oak Ridge Boys#Oak Ridge#Wisconsin State Fair#Cma#Acm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ABC7 Chicago

Huge ice shoves from Wisconsin lake cause damage to homes

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- It may be almost April but up in east Wisconsin, they are still seeing intense winter conditions. Take a look at this: Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago pushed onto the shore and caused damage to homes. You can see the 16 to 18 inch shoves...
APPLETON, WI
B105

Somebody Put Boots & Shoes On A Dead Deer South of Superior

This definitely got some heads to turn on a highway in Northwest Wisconsin. Some pranksters decided to have a little fun with a dead deer in the ditch, dressing it up for winter. People's reaction has been mixed with some people finding it funny and other people thinking it's disgraceful.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's largest wedding rummage sale in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Wedding Rummage Sale at the Waukesha Expo Center is Sunday, March, 27. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open until 2:00 p.m. or until all décor has been sold. VIP Admission: A $8.00 entry fee will be collected at the door for the...
WAUKESHA, WI
97ZOK

Pig Out At This Year’s Bacon Fest In This Popular Wisconsin Town

The 2nd Annual Bacon Fest is returning to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this May and tickets are available now. Get your pork bellies ready!. If you love bacon, keep reading. I love me some crispy bacon with a little bit of fat on the ends for the extra juiciness. It's always been a favorite breakfast food of mine, but I didn't know there were so many different ways to add bacon to my meals!
LAKE GENEVA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy