ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo's 40 points, late block lead Bucks past 76ers

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASyAl_0etglWEx00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East. James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Philadelphia dropped to third place in the East, 1½ games behind the Heat. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Eastern Conference
WSAW

Bucks top Nets, Giannis passes Kareem for team scoring lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The defending NBA...
NBA
ESPN

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 40-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (47-28, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 118-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is...
NBA
ESPN

Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia. The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron James Says He’s Done For Season: Fans React

In a stunning turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he is going to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I’m out for the season officially,” LeBron wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “See y’all in the fall.”. As with most things...
NBA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy