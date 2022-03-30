ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Homeowners insurance killing the 'American dream'

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiUeS_0etglVME00

There seems to be no end to the high prices of buying a house in South Florida. Not only are the prices going up, but there are taxes and insurance.

Insurance is so high many people said they can't afford a home, may have to sell their home or buy the bare minimum to have a home.

"My homeowners insurance went from $2,300 to $4,489 this year," homeowner Barbara Resch said.

She doesn't have a mortgage. But for somebody on a fixed income, this Lake Worth Beach resident's increase in insurance premiums will come at a cost.

"To be able to afford it, it's nearly $400 a month out of my fixed income to pay my homeowners insurance every year," she said. "I can't afford to have hurricane insurance anymore because that was running nearly $5,000."

So, why is homeowners insurance skyrocketing?

Lee Burke, with Burke, Bogart, and Brownell Integrity Insurance , said the state legislature needs to pass laws that help curb the rampant claim abuse and fraud.

RELATED: Priced Out of Paradise: Housing crisis spares no one — renters, buyers, owners

"If we didn't have the fraud and abuse, there would be a much more competitive insurance market," he said. "Right now, there's not. So, there would be more options for people to buy insurance."

Burke said the consumer is paying for the fraud and abuse. They are also paying for the soaring home values across our area.

"And the insurance industry has to buy re-insurance to be able to pay the claims," he said. "That re-insurance is exceptionally expensive because of the amount of damage that can happen here from one storm."

In 2021, Insurance.com estimated the average home insurance cost in Florida was $3,600 — $1,300 more than the national average.

"If Florida doesn't take drastic measures, we may not have any insurance market for a large portion of homeowners insurance buyers in the near future," Burke said.

Resch said in 34 years she has never had a claim.

"If it goes up again next year, I'm not going to be able to afford to continue," she said.

Burke said the homeowners insurance industry lost $1.6 billion in Florida last year and fewer insurance companies are providing policies in the state.

Comments / 3

Related
FOXBusiness

What’s the average cost of homeowners insurance?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Policies#Renters Insurance#Home Insurance#American
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy