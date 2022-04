The Arizona Coyotes announced on Twitter that Clayton Keller underwent surgery for a fractured leg and will miss the remainder of the regular season. The injury will keep Keller sidelined for four to six months, but he is expected to make a full recovery. He sustained the injury against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, crashing into the end board legs first in the third period. Keller left the game on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO