Pregnant woman shot day before due date, unborn child dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed. Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for...
A fiery explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border around dawn Friday, and Moscow said Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters had entered...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes —...
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge refused to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction Friday, despite a juror’s failure to disclose before the trial began that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in December of helping...
(CNN) — Concluding one of the more unnerving cases surrounding January 6, a man who brought multiple firearms, Molotov cocktails and other weapons near the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars on Friday. Lonnie Coffman, 72, parked his truck -- filled with 11 Mason...
President Biden’s move to release about 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S.’s strategic reserve is expected to result in a modest drop in gasoline prices. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasoline price website GasBuddy, said that prices could drop by 10 to 20 cents per gallon as a result of Biden’s announcement that oil will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
It’s Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. The Biden administration rescinded Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed for rapid expulsions at the border. We’ll break down the decision and...
Comments / 0