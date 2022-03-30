ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Small fire forces evacuation of Erie High School

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

Fire crews were called in after a local high school had to be evacuated.

According to fire officials this happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 29 at Erie High School on Cherry Street.

School workers called 911 after they smelled smoke on the first floor and basement.

After searching the area, fire crews found out that the fire began in a crawl space.

“And evidentially one of the workers were using a cutting torch during the day and a spark fell on a piece of two by four and about two foot long and that spark started that board smoldering. That’s where the smoke came from,” said John Herrmann, Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief.

Firefighters were able to put out the small fire quickly and no damage was reported.

Everyone was able to return to the school around 7 p.m.

Comments / 1

Yvonne H
2d ago

Glad nobody was hurt. Thank you to all involved...from reporting it all the way through to our wonderful fire department. 👍

Reply
3
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
The Independent

Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
ACCIDENTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
