Woman arrested for busting through secure gate at RSW, driving on runway

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A woman was arrested after she rammed through a gate and drove her car onto the runway at Southwest Florida International Airport on Saturday.

Lee County Port Authority Police arrested 42-year-old Alejandra Campuzano of Clewiston after tracking her down on the other side of the airport.

During that process, RSW sat still for a total of 21 minutes, according to a port authority spokesperson. The only movement was Campuzano driving on the active runway, which police say put hundreds of lives at risk if a plane were to land.

“Oh my God,” said Andrea Iglesais.

“Who is this person? Why did they do it,” questioned Gregg Bobay.

Police didn’t say why Campuzano drove onto the runway or why she broke through a secure gate at the back of the airport. Staff at RSW pointed NBC-2 to a gate at the end of Regional Lane, by the airport’s radar tower, formally known as gate #76.

She ignored signs that read in big bold red letters: “THIS AREA IS A DESIGNATED OPERATIONAL AREA OF AN AIRPORT ANYONE WHO TRESPASSES ON THIS PROPERTY COMMITS A FELONY.”

Campuzano made it the whole way across the airport to Gate 63B, which is where the Spirit Airplanes part in Concourse D, according to staff.

“I’d be freaked out,” said Jennifer Sais.

“I don’t want to land a car or have a car hit my plane as it’s landing,” added Bobay.

When officers caught up to her, they said she called them “dirty rats.”

She doubled down in the interview room when she told police, “I will blow your brains out.”

Campuzano was arrested and sent to the Lee County Jail where she sits on a $205,000 bond.

An airport spokesperson said there weren’t too many delays and the airport opened after a quick airfield inspection.

FULL STATEMENT FROM LEE COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: