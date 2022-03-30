ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Woman facing voluntary manslaughter charges in northern NM

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing voluntary manslaughter charges on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Thirty-seven-year-old Laurice Montoya is accused of getting into an argument with a man who had been staying with her.

Authorities say she pushed him over a couch, then helped him up before hitting him twice in the back of the head with a snow shovel. The man later died from his injuries.

Montoya will remain in custody until trial. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years behind bars.

