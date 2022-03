JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council is currently distributing its 2022-23 Jefferson County Tourism Official Guide. The 30,000 books are being distributed throughout Jefferson County, including the Jefferson County Visitor Center located at the Jefferson County Fair Park, and multiple chambers of commerce and tourism centers and businesses in Waukesha, Dane, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. JCATC is also branching out to areas similar to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s marketing reach including locations in Northern Illinois, Iowa, and the Lake Express Ferry.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO