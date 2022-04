Effective: 2022-04-01 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle. High water levels begin to impact shipping interests along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO