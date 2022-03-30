ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Greater Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Greater Caldwell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in freezing conditions along with areas of frost. * WHERE...Greater Caldwell County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to gradually fall, falling to below flood stage early Tuesday morning. It will then continue falling to a stage of 24.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Campbell; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to slowly fall to 20 feet on Friday, April 8th - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 03/15/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 23:57:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Marshall; Putnam This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River Flooding is no longer expected on the Illinois River at Henry. Moderate in-bank rises are expected, but no flooding is anticipated at this time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle. High water levels begin to impact shipping interests along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

