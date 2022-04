CENTER LINE, Mich. – A new cannabis dispensary is opening in Center Line and the first 100 customers will win free pre-rolled joints for a year. The Grove is opening on Lawrence Avenue in Center Line on April 9. The first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a card that will earn them one free joint each week for a year. Every customer who comes to The Grove’s opening day will earn a free pre-roll on their second visit.

CENTER LINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO