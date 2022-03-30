ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Mystic Aquarium releases seal pup back into the ocean after weeks of rehab

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Мир's name means "peace" in Ukrainian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xkf2F_0etgZygV00
Мир the male seal pup. Mystic Aquarium

A male seal pup was released back into the ocean Tuesday after weeks of rehabilitation at the Mystic Aquarium, marking the facility’s first public release in two years.

The pup’s name, Мир, is pronounced “Myr” and means “peace” in Ukrainian, according to a statement from the Mystic Aquarium.

The pup was found Feb. 15 on Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island, and was determined to be in “thin body condition and minimally responsive.” He weighed 30 pounds.

In order to rehabilitate the seal, the staff of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program decided on feeding and treatment plans individualized to the pup.

Because the pup was determined to be recently weaned from his mother, he was not given a feeding tube but rather initially fed with a method called “fish school.” During this process, volunteers and staff mimicked the movement of fish in the water using a two-foot-long grabber and as the pup approached, food was guided into his mouth.

After weeks of treatment, the pup was observed to be well enough to return to the ocean. As 100 supporters cheered, the pup was released successfully.

“We are thankful that our community reported the Misquamicut seal quickly, so he was able to be rescued quickly and could receive care before he became critical,” said Sarah Callan the animal rescue program manager of the aquarium. “We are optimistic that the seal will thrive in the ocean.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Boston
Boston

44K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to release turtles into Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19. The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols. The release will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
First Coast News

Rehabbed loggerhead sea turtles released at Little Talbot Island State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of loggerhead sea turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England will now be able to once again call the Atlantic Ocean home. Team members from the Georgia Aquarium were at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles. Eight animals were rescued after being cold stunned in late January, and six of them were returned to the ocean Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMDT.com

Seal pup rescued from Assateague being cared for

BERLIN, Md. – The seal pup rescued by the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center is now getting the help it needs. Louis Armstrong was found wounded on Assateague Island and will stay at the center until he is cleared for safe release. We want to hear...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Lifestyle
City
Westerly, RI
State
Rhode Island State
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pup#Fish#Ukrainian#Mystic Aquarium#Animal Rescue Program#Misquamicut
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
BBC

Dog saved from Maentwrog river ravine by mountain rescue

A distraught dog has been rescued from a river ravine by a mountain rescue team. It was heard howling on Sunday by its owner, who called for help after being unable to get close. Members of Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said they were on the scene, near Maentwrog, Gwynedd, within...
ANIMALS
Fox News

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Dogs in the Classroom Program

Nonprofit Pet Care Trust has joined forces with therapy dog organization Pet Partners to launch Dogs in the Classroom, a pilot program that provides interactions with registered therapy dog teams in approximately 100 classrooms across the country through the 2021-2022 school year. Research has shown many social, behavioral and academic...
PETS
AZFamily

Wildlife World Zoo introduces their black backed jackal pups

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium, and Safari Park introduce their baby black-backed jackals also known as Africa’s coyote. They are all receiving around-the-clock care at the Wildlife World Zoo thanks to the hand-raising team and vets at the Baby Animal Nursery. This species of canine is only found in Africa in very dry regions that only get between 100-200 cm of rain annually. When they’re full-grown, the jackal puppies will have black hair from the back of their neck to the tail, a white chest, and a rusty-white tummy. In the winter, they turn almost fox-like in color.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy