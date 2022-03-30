Mystic Aquarium releases seal pup back into the ocean after weeks of rehab

Мир's name means "peace" in Ukrainian.

Мир the male seal pup. Mystic Aquarium

A male seal pup was released back into the ocean Tuesday after weeks of rehabilitation at the Mystic Aquarium, marking the facility’s first public release in two years.

The pup’s name, Мир, is pronounced “Myr” and means “peace” in Ukrainian, according to a statement from the Mystic Aquarium.

The pup was found Feb. 15 on Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island, and was determined to be in “thin body condition and minimally responsive.” He weighed 30 pounds.

In order to rehabilitate the seal, the staff of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program decided on feeding and treatment plans individualized to the pup.

Because the pup was determined to be recently weaned from his mother, he was not given a feeding tube but rather initially fed with a method called “fish school.” During this process, volunteers and staff mimicked the movement of fish in the water using a two-foot-long grabber and as the pup approached, food was guided into his mouth.

After weeks of treatment, the pup was observed to be well enough to return to the ocean. As 100 supporters cheered, the pup was released successfully.

“We are thankful that our community reported the Misquamicut seal quickly, so he was able to be rescued quickly and could receive care before he became critical,” said Sarah Callan the animal rescue program manager of the aquarium. “We are optimistic that the seal will thrive in the ocean.”