ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reuben Kaye: The Butch is Back

Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuben Kaye opens The Butch is Back wearing a sparkling-pink jacket and waistcoat with a nearly-too-wide pannier hoop-skirt that reveals perfectly high-cut black pants and cummerbund. As he sings ‘Pynk’, Janelle Monae’s 2018 feminine and feminist anthem about the pinks that unite humanity, the comfort, or fear, of the queer space...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!. In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janelle Monae
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Bentley-driving pastor of TikTok 'cult' where Miranda Derrick's family say she is being held against her will along with her dancer husband

The pastor of a church that is now being described as a religious cult controlling TikTok stars has been pictured for the first time since the explosive claims. Robert I. Shinn is the founder of 7M films and is also a pastor of Shekinah Church in California. He has gained newfound notoriety after the family of one of his biggest TikTok stars Miranda Derrick claimed he was keeping her against her will in a religious cult.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Star Miss Wanda Drags Melody Holt

Miss Wanda doesn’t like that Melody Holt feels LAMH cast members use her for a storyline. Melody Holt has taken issue with her “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” costar LaTisha Scott‘s mother Miss Wanda. In the past, Wanda has been very vocal. And once Melody and LaTisha fell out, Wanda didn’t mince words on social media or in-person about Melody. And she was heated when Destiny Payton-Williams told LaTisha that Melody said she is her enemy. So Melody questioned why Destiny would discuss her with LaTisha.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butch#Role Models#Cure
BBC

Tom Parker's life in pictures

Singer Tom Parker has died at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020. He found fame as one of the members of pop band The Wanted, who had such hits as Glad You Came, All Time Low, Heart Vacancy and Lightning. He also...
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Simone Ashley is Owning Her Voice in Bridgerton Season Two

It’s no secret that Bridgerton’s captivating storylines are driven by strong women. Sure, the period drama gives us plenty of regency glamour and steamy romance scenes, but its beauty is ultimately rooted in female agency, sisterhood and friendships. These themes are front and center in the upcoming second season, thanks to newcomer Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Time Out Global

Mark Watson: This Can't Be It

Mark Watson is one of Melbourne's favourite comedians, and after a certain global pandemic kept him from our shores for the past two years, he's back with a completely new show. Watson's success in Melbourne goes way back to 2006, when he won a Barry Award for best show at...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Now on the market: Annie Lennox’s sprawling villa just outside of Cannes

There’s always something a bit special about houses that have been owned by famous people. You could walk those same halls, swim in the same pools. And it’s especially enticing when those celebs are extra legendary – such as the likes of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, better known as 1980s hit-makers Eurythmics.
REAL ESTATE
Time Out Global

Nine London art exhibitions we can’t wait to see in summer 2022

Everybody loves the sunshine, but art is pretty good too. London’s art museums and galleries kicked back into life in early 2022 with a brilliant series of exhibitions, including big hitters like ‘Francis Bacon: Man and Beast’ at the Royal Academy and Hew Locke’s wild carnival installation at Tate Britain. But the summer is looking just as good. Whether you’re after ecological explorations, immersive environments, classic modern painting or just an exploding shed, summer 2022 has got some art for everyone.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Kehrein Center for the Arts

Pay tribute to Transgender Day of Visibility this year at Life is Work's inaugural Chicago Trans Visibility Pageant, a celebration to honor the city's trans leaders and raise awareness around the health and safety issues faced by the trans community. Pageant artists will compete for more than $5,000 in prizes, and the event's 10 honorees include Brave Space Alliance executive director LaSaia Wade and local activist Elise Malary, who died earlier this month.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

Sketching for the Scared session at the V&A for just £29

Learn the basics of drawing from expert tutors in an inspiring location. We can’t be good at everything, right? Maybe, you’ve convinced yourself that sketching really isn’t your forte; maybe, a teacher at school once recommended you stick to sports instead. Well, friend, it’s time to shift your thinking! Drawing is an enormously satisfying, enjoyable activity, and equipped with the right knowledge and training, anyone can develop their skills. And what better place to do it than at a world-class museum like the V&A? Right now, you can score a day course with Frui for just £29. These classes are ideal introductions to the basic principles of drawing, with an expert tutor showing you how to draw statues and other objects as two-dimensional studies. What are you waiting for?
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Surrey Hills Grocer

If you're looking for a place where you can shop gourmet groceries, pick up fresh flowers and then settle down for coffee and brunch – and also bring your dog – well, you have to make your way to Jurong to the idyllic lifestyle destination Surrey Hills Grocer. The name of the place is an ode to two places in Australia – the leafy Eastern suburb in Melbourne and the vibrant inner-city suburb of Surry Hills in Sydney which is known for its hip café culture. And this spot in Jurong is also very much inspired by those two places in Australia. You'll see this in the rustic and warm decor and atmosphere in the store from the moment you enter.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy